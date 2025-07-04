Military police investigating Facebook page filled with racism, misogyny

Military police say they have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group behind what the army's commander calls 'racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.' THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Military police have reopened an investigation into a Facebook group the Canadian Army’s commanding officer describes as “abhorrent.”

Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright said in a media statement Friday that he was made aware of allegations about a Facebook group called the “Blue Hackle Mafia” on June 25 and that they involved “members of the Canadian Army.”

Wright said the group’s posts featured “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images.”

“The group was initially reported to the chain of command as recently as December 2024 and an investigation was launched into this alleged misconduct. As the investigation has not been finalized, I am not able to share any additional information at this time,” Wright said.

“However, I can share that I am disgusted by the content of some of the posts published on this group. Posting such content runs counter to our values and ethics. I have reinforced with the chain of command the importance of our military disciplinary and administrative processes in addressing reported misconducts.”

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said in an emailed response to The Canadian Press that the case was originally transferred to the unit for a disciplinary investigation.

A disciplinary investigation can be conducted by a military police officer or a unit to determine if there are sufficient grounds to lay a charge related to a service offence.

The investigation was reopened by military police on June 27, according to an emailed statement from the provost marshal’s office.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct throughout its ranks in recent years, culminating in a May 2022 report by retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour that issued 48 recommendations for change in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Wright said all members of the Canadian Army need to “hold themselves to the highest standards” and anyone caught engaging in this type of online behaviour could “face administrative and/or disciplinary consequences.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press