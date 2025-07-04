Montreal’s smoked meat sandwich ranked among the best in the world

Montreal’s smoked meat sandwich is one of the top 25 in the world.

Montreal’s smoked meat sandwich is one of the top 25 in the world, according to a list released by American media network CNN.

Sandwiched – excuse the pun – between South Africa’s spatlo and New Orleans’ po’boy, the outlet describes the Quebec staple as one that carnivores are sure to say “oui” to.

“The best briskets used in a true Montreal smoked meat sandwich are said to soak for up to two weeks in brine and savoury aromatics such as coriander, peppercorn and garlic before being smoked and hand-sliced to go down in eternal sandwich glory,” CNN notes.

This isn’t the first time the city’s iconic dish has been recognized on the international stage.

Chef and author Anthony Bourdain once said, “You can’t not do this when you come to Montreal,” – referring to a smoked meat sandwich at Schwartz’s Deli.

In the Montreal episode of Somebody Feed Phil, Phil Rosenthal also visits Schwartz’s, noting that no trip to Montreal would be otherwise complete.

Montreal writer Mordecai Richler, in his novel Barney’s Version, published in 1997, famously described the spices used in smoked meat as a “maddening aphrodisiac” that should be bottled and copyrighted as “Nectar of Judea.”