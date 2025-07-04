Northern Manitoba town orders evacuation as wildfire threatens power

A helicopter crew works on a wildfire in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal

LYNN LAKE — The northern Manitoba town of Lynn Lake has issued a mandatory evacuation order as a nearby wildfire threatens to cause an imminent loss of power to the community.

The evacuation begins Friday, though officials haven’t provided a time for when residents must be out of their homes.

The town says it is offering transportation for evacuees, with a bus slated to leave Lynn Lake at 10 a.m.

The town says that if wildfire activity affects Manitoba Hydro transmission lines, residents could see a power outage lasting at least one month.

Town officials also noted several other wildfires near Lynn Lake, including two blazes to the southeast that could cut off travel between Lynn Lake and Thompson.

A reception centre has been set up in the city of Brandon, more than 1,100 kilometres south of Lynn Lake.

The community’s 600 residents were displaced for nearly a month starting in May because of a rapidly advancing wildfire.

There are 60 wildfires currently burning in Manitoba, 17 of which are classified as out of control.

Manitoba has been experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in recent years. At its peak in June, 21,000 people were forced to flee.

July 3, 2025.