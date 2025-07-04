Nunavut tuberculosis outbreaks declared over after yearslong fight

A Rigid Inflattable boat makes its way from the HMCS Kingston to shore Saturday August 23, 2014 in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Two outbreaks of tuberculosis (TB) in Nunavut have been declared over after a yearslong public health battle.

Announced Thursday, the territorial Department of Health (DoH) wrote in a pair of news releases that following community-wide efforts to test, treat and monitor those impacted, case and contact tracing is now complete, treatments have been provided and the risk of transmission is low enough in the affected communities to end the advisories.

Outbreaks first began in November 2021 in the community of Pangnirtung, south of Auyuittuq National Park on Baffin Island. A second outbreak was declared more than a year later and roughly 850 kilometres to the northwest along the island’s northern coast at Pond Inlet.

The DoH reports that in Pangnirtung, 47 cases of active tuberculosis and a further 225 new latent or “sleeping” were diagnosed. In Pond Inlet, 13 active and 117 latent cases were uncovered.

“While the outbreak is over, TB continues to be present in Nunavut and across Canada,” one release reads. “We encourage community members to remain aware of TB symptoms and continue to support one another in seeking care.”

Tuberculosis is a respiratory infection caused by bacteria that can spread through coughing, sneezing and speaking. Latent cases of the condition are asymptomatic and non-infectious, according to DoH, but may develop into an active case if left untreated.

DoH notes that common symptoms of tuberculosis include a bloody or persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, fatigue, appetite loss, unexplained weight loss and nighttime fever and sweating. Those with symptoms are advised to visit their health-care provider for screening as soon as possible.

Without treatment, an active case of tuberculosis may be fatal.

“TB is a treatable disease with medications available within your community,” the release reads. “If you have any questions, please contact your local health centre.”

The department thanked both communities for their “cooperation and dedication” throughout the public health response, which it described as “essential in helping to stop the spread of TB and safeguard the health of the community.”