Police investigating ‘disturbing’ vandalism of Pride crosswalk in rural Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S — Police say someone has vandalized a Pride crosswalk in the rural Newfoundland community of Botwood.

RCMP say the perpetrators painted the phrase “walk of sham” across the colourful walkway, though they may have intended to write “walk of shame.”

The Mounties said the “disturbing” vandalism occurred some time overnight on Wednesday, and they are investigating it as a case of mischief and property damage.

Eddy St. Coeur with St. John’s Pride says the vandalism is blatant bigotry and he is calling on the town and the provincial government to better support and protect LGBTQ+ people.

He says there is not enough recognition about how unsafe LGBTQ+ people feel in the province.

A report last month from Paris-based research firm Ipsos, which profiled 26 countries, says Canada showed sharp drops in support for LGTBQ+ people since 2021.

Botwood, N.L., is about 260 kilometres northwest of St. John’s, and it is home to some 2,775 people.

