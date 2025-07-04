Yelling for help, then arrested: Helicopter crew rescues wanted man from B.C. wildfire

Composite image: Left, a helicopter buckets the Silver Creek wildfire near Hope, B.C., taken by Brittany Fandrich; Right, a mugshot of Cayden Blackwell distributed by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

A 27-year-old man wanted on several outstanding warrants was rescued from a B.C. cliffside after pleading for help as firefighters battled a nearby wildfire in the eastern Fraser Valley.

Authorities confirmed RCMP on scene to support crews at the Silver Creek fire in Hope arrested Cayden Blackwell shortly after he was transported to safety via long-line helicopter rescue.

“During the course of this (wildfire) response, a man could be heard yelling for help in the same area,” wrote Staff Sgt. Mike Sargent in an email. “Once the wildfire was controlled, Hope and Chilliwack Search and Rescue located a 27-year-old man stranded along one of the cliff faces.”

Veteran pilot and Valley Helicopters president Brad Fandrich found himself switching from aerial firefighter to rescue pilot after the Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue team found the source of the yelling. He saw Mounties waiting for Blackwell as he finished long-lining him out with a SAR member.

“We’ve never gone from the subject of a rescue to being locked away in handcuffs within two minutes of him arriving on the ground,” said Fandrich. “That’s a first, for sure. “

Court records show Blackwell was charged with driving while prohibited, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and possession of stolen property in February. In August of last year, he was charged with driving while prohibited, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. He has not yet been tried on those charges.

In May of 2024, he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

The fire, near Serpent’s Back Trail in Hope, is classified as being held at 0.6 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

On Thursday, a BCWS spokesperson had described the terrain as steep and treacherous, and Fandrich confirmed the fire was above a band of cliffs where no one would be camping, pointing out there hasn’t been any lightning in the area in recent days.

The wildfire service has confirmed it believes the fire is human caused, but won’t comment on rumours Blackwell may have started a signal fire for help after getting stuck, which then got out of control.

The current wildfire risk in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley is moderate, but fire officials expect it to reach extreme levels in the coming days with more warm weather on the way.