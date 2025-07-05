Could the Calgary Stampede be a measles ‘super spreader’ event? Experts have concerns

About 1.3 million people are expected through the gates of Stampede over these next 10 days, but some could have measles.

More than 1.3 million people are expected to visit the Calgary Stampede, and this massive event is taking place at the same time the province is experiencing a measles outbreak.

It has doctors concerned about the potential for an increase in cases.

“Measles is world-class in its ability to infect people with relatively minor amounts of contact, so I think the question would be more, where couldn’t you get it at the Stampede? The answer to that is probably outside, probably rides where there’s a lot of movement,” said Dr. James Talbot, Alberta’s former chief medical officer of health.

Measles can remain in the air for up to a couple of hours after an infected person leaves a room.

For this reason and more, Talbot thinks Stampede has the potential to be a ‘super spreader’ event.

Politicians at 2024 Calgary Stampede Crowds at the Stampede parade in Calgary, Sunday, July 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“To be a super spreader event, there are a couple of things that need to be in place. One, you need to have a highly infectious virus, and measles qualifies for that. There needs to be activity in the province, which is still happening. Also, you need to have venues in which large numbers of people from around the world will gather together,” Talbot said.

The latest report shows there are 11 new cases of measles in Alberta, bringing the total to 1,190.

“We are concerned that there will be broader measles spread and, in particular, people from other regions of the province that haven’t had measles yet or other parts of Canada or internationally,” said Craig Jenne, University of Calgary microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases professor.

While risk to fully vaccinated adults is relatively low, it’s those who are not vaccinated, pregnant, under five years old and/or immunocompromised that should be careful.

“Individual risk is relatively low, especially if you’re fully vaccinated. Go on and enjoy the Stampede; it’s a party. But we do have to be mindful that there is a rather potent virus out there this year,” said Jenne.

The best protection against measles is to get vaccinated.