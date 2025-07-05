‘Immediately stop using’: Chainsaws, pole saws recalled over laceration hazard

Some models of electric yard tools have been recalled over potential risks of injury, Health Canada has announced.

Published Thursday, the recall notice identifies four models of chainsaws and pole saws sold under the brand names Yardworks and Worx. According to Health Canada, affected units include main switches that may fail to operate properly, allowing the saws to “continue to run even after the switch is released.”

A saw with a failed main switch poses a “laceration hazard,” the recall says.

Affected WORX saws feature serial numbers with the first six digits ranging from 202408 to 202501, and include the following models:

Worx Electric Chainsaw, 8 Amp, 14-inch, model number and SKU WG305, in black and orange with “WORX” marked on the body and bar of the saw.

Worx Electric Pole Saw, 8 Amp, 10-inch, model number and SKU WG309, in black and orange with “WORX” marked on the body and bar of the saw, shipped with an eight-foot pole extension.

Affected Yardworks saws feature the serial numbers 1 47 24 or 2 43 24, and include the following models:

Yardworks 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw, 9 Amp, 10-inch, model number 0545757, SKU 054-5757-2, in black and yellow-green with “Yardworks” marked on the saw body and bar.

Yardworks Electric Corded Chainsaw, 9 Amp, 14-inch, model number 0545763, SKU 054-5763-6, in black and yellow-green with “Yardworks” marked on the saw body and bar.

Health Canada notes that SKUs and serial numbers can be found on the product label.

Products under the recall were sold in Canada between September 2024 and March 2025, with just over 3,000 sold in that time. A further 49,000 affected units were sold in the United States.

The company reports that as of June 30, they have received no reports of incidents or injury related to the recalled products in Canada or the United States.

What to do with a recalled product

Health Canada is advising customers to “immediately stop using” the recalled product, and to reach out to the manufacturer for directions on how to replace the saws.

Those in possession of recalled chainsaws and pole saws can contact Positec Canada by phone at 1-888-997-8871, via email at chainsawrecall@positecgroup.com or on the company’s website.

Consumers are also reminded that selling or even giving away recalled items is prohibited, and that any incidents or injuries related to this or any product should be reported through Health Canada’s online form.