Ogdensburg, N.Y. residents to show support for Canadian neighbours with ‘Friendship Flotilla’

The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Residents in the border town of Ogdensburg, N.Y. will show their support for Canada this afternoon on the St. Lawrence River.

At around 2 p.m., a “Friendship Flotilla” will leave the Ogdensburg Marina, moving past Prescott, Ont. and west to Brockville to show solidarity with their Canadian neighbours amid the trade war between the two countries.

“It’s incredibly important for us here,” said co-organizer and Ogdensburg resident Adam Jarrett. “We don’t want Canadians to feel uncomfortable coming across the border.”

Jarrett and his wife Eileen moved to Ogdensburg from New York City about 20 years ago. He says they often take trips to Ottawa, Prescott or Brockville and enjoy the perks of living in a border town.

“A huge part of why we love it up here is our relationship with Canada and our proximity to Canada,” he said.

“This rally in Ogdensburg today is really to show support for the Canadian people, for our current friendship and current relationships, with the Canadian people.”

The ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S. have made those trips different. As Americans with many ties on the Canadian side of the border, Jarrett says there is a level of guilt.

“We almost feel like we have to apologize and we have to say this is not this is not who America is,” said Jarrett. “It’s an uncomfortable feeling.”

The flotilla will start after a ceremony at Ogdensburg City Hall at 1 p.m.

