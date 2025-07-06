Canada-wide warrant issued for convicted murderer possibly in southwestern Ontario

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man convicted of murder who escaped from a Quebec prison and may be in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are working with the Sûreté du Québec Police Service to locate Lory Bill Germa, a 69-year-old inmate who escaped from the Archambault Incarceration Centre in Quebec.

Germa was serving a sentence for a 1992 murder conviction.

He is described as Métis, 5′8″ and 165 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a sword, the name “Carol,” a flying skull, seahorses, dragons, clouds and lightning bolts and the Grim Reaper. He also has a scar on his left eyebrow.

Police believe Germa may be in the South Bruce, Hanover, or Grey-Bruce areas of Ontario.

Authorities are warning the public not to approach him and to call 911 immediately if he is seen.