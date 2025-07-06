Canadian rideshare service to allow passengers to ride with pets

Uride founder and CEO Cody Ruberto is shown holding his phone with the app displayed on screen and a company vehicle in the background in this undated promotional image. (Supplied/Uride)

Uride is rolling out a new pet-friendly ride option this week after a conversation between the company’s CEO and a frustrated passenger highlighted a gap in service for pet owners.

“The idea took flight – quite literally,” the company said in a news release.

Starting Wednesday, riders in Thunder Bay can select a “Pets” option when booking through the Uride app, ensuring drivers are willing to accommodate animals for an additional $5 fee. The feature allows pets to ride either on a passenger’s lap or in the back of a vehicle, depending on driver preference.

The idea came after Uride founder and CEO Cody Ruberto spoke with a frequent rider, Nathan, during a flight to Thunder Bay. Nathan, who has used Uride in five different cities, explained that drivers often canceled his rides upon learning he had a dog with him.

“Nathan told me he uses Uride all the time in Thunder Bay and has taken rides with us in five different cities. But he said the most frustrating part is how often his rides get canceled after he tells the driver he has a dog with him,” Ruberto said.

On one occasion, Nathan was left stranded after a night out when no drivers accepted his ride request with his pet, forcing him to stay at a friend’s place.

“That’s a terrible experience – and one we don’t want anyone else to ever go through again,” Ruberto said.

“We want Uride to be accessible for everyone – including our furry best friends. This change means fewer canceled rides for pet owners and more choice for our drivers.”

Urider vehicle An undated photo of a Uride car. (Supplied/Uride)

Following its debut in Thunder Bay the pet-friendly option will expand to other markets in the near future.

Founded in Thunder Bay in 2017 to provide reliable transportation in underserved communities and reduce impaired driving, Uride now operates in 24 cities across Canada, including North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, and Thunder Bay in northern Ontario.

For more information on the company, its services or to book a ride, visit its website or download the Uride app.