Ford recalls Bronco, Mustang Mach-E models for door lock issues

The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)

Ford has announced a pair of recalls for certain Bronco and Mustang Mach-E vehicles due to issues affecting the door locks, together impacting more than 35,000 vehicles.

As of Thursday, the recalls target opposite problems affecting the door latches. In the case of the Mustang models, doors may remain locked when they aren’t normally expected to, and for the Bronco SUVs, child-safety locks may fail to prevent some doors from opening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ford Mustang Mach-E recall

The larger of the two recalls affects over 32,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs, including those from model years 2021 through 2025.

According to a Transport Canada notice, the issue may originate from the software managing the power-control and secondary on-board diagnostic control modules.

“Under certain conditions, the electronic door latches could stay locked after the driver and/or front passenger exit the vehicle,” the notice reads.

“As a result, you may not be able to open the doors from the outside, or an occupant that’s unable to use the inside door handle(s) may not be able to exit the vehicle on their own.”

Transport Canada warns that in an emergency, the issue may delay first responders and slow some drivers or passengers trying to exit the vehicle.

“Both issues could increase the risk of injury,” the notice reads.

Ford Bronco recall

Also recalled are 2025 models of Ford Bronco SUVs, with nearly 4,000 units affected.

The recall’s Transport Canada notice reads that on some four-door models of the SUVs, the “left-rear door may be opened from the inside when the child safety lock is in the ‘ON’ position.”

A failure of the child-lock system could “increase the risk of injury,” it says.

If your vehicle is affected

Transport Canada is advising owners of affected models that Ford will contact them by mail and direct them to bring their vehicle to a dealership, where the software for Mustang Mach-E models will be updated, and Bronco SUVs will be inspected for door-latch issues.

Parts may be replaced if necessary, the Bronco notice reads.

For more information, owners can contact Ford by phone at 1-800-565-3673, or look up their vehicle on the manufacturer’s recalls page.