Drivers caught street racing at 190 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Two drivers were caught allegedly street racing at up to 190 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. (OPP East Region/X)

Two people are facing charges for allegedly street racing at dangerously high speeds on Highway 417 in Ottawa early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say in a post on X that officers observed the two vehicles racing shortly after 2 a.m. in the east end of the city.

Police say the pair was caught going as fast as 190 km/h on the highway.

A driver from Ottawa and another from Windsor were criminally charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving.

Both had their driver’s licences immediately suspended for 30-days and vehicles impounded for 14-days.

Stunt driving charges can come with fines of up to $10,000, additional licence suspensions, six demerit points and a mandatory driver improvement course upon conviction.

The suspects will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa at a later date.