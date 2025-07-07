Canada not affected by Trump’s looming deadline for trade deals

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 6, 2025, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he will be sending letters to countries around the world today as he seeks trade deals — but Canada is not being affected by Wednesday’s tariff deadline.

On Sunday, Trump said he’s sending correspondence to up to 15 countries hit by the president’s “Liberation Day” duties, telling them he will impose a tariff rate if there’s no trade deal.

Members of Trump’s administration have said those tariffs would go into effect in August.

Trump took his trade war to the world in April but walked back the most devastating duties a few hours later, setting a 90-day deadline to make deals.

Since then, the only trade arrangements the Trump administration has come up with have been frameworks for deals with two countries.

Canada was not included in those global tariffs and has committed to coming up with some sort of bilateral deal with the U.S. by July 21.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.