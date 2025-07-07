Criminal charges laid in death of LTC home resident in northern Ont.

One person has been charged in connection with the death of a 93-year-old man in May 2024 at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls. (File)

One person has been charged in connection with the death of a 93-year-old man in May 2024 at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.

The man’s death took place May 24, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police in South Porcupine were told that the man “had experienced medical distress following an incident that occurred on Saturday, May 17.”

He had been taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Michelle Biglow, a 62-year-old woman from Matheson, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The charge has not been proven in court.

The investigation was conducted by the South Porcupine OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP’s criminal investigation branch.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the South Porcupine OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.