Family of Saskatoon woman slain by boyfriend in psychotic break speaks out

The family of a Saskatoon woman stabbed to death by her partner during a psychotic episode is speaking out after a judge found him not criminally responsible last week.

Thomas Hamp killed his partner Emily Sanche in their shared apartment on Feb. 20, 2022. In the months before the stabbing, Hamp testified he believed he was being watched by secret police who were trying to frame him as a pedophile. Hamp said he wanted to save Sanche from being tortured and forced to breed and be killed.

On Thursday, Justice Grant Currie rendered a verdict of not criminally responsible, based on the testimony of an expert psychiatric witness hired by the defence. The judge ruled Hamp’s mental illness rendered him incapable of knowing what he was doing was wrong.

Now, Sanche’s family is sharing their concerns in an open letter published online . The Sanches believe Emily was the only person taking concrete actions to help Hamp, whose family stood on the sidelines encouraging her via text message.

“We had no idea that Thomas had mental health issues until after he stabbed Emily,” the family wrote in the open letter.

“Given Emily’s father’s position as a specialist physician working for over 25 years in Saskatoon, we would have ensured that Thomas received the assessment and care he required had we been informed. Not having had that opportunity is one of our unbearable regrets. Thomas’s confidentiality was prioritized by many over Emily’s safety, with tragic consequences.”

The Sanche family says they were shocked to hear Hamp’s family describe Emily as advocating for Thomas, even in death.

“No apologies, no regrets, no accountability. Their appreciation for Emily seems centred on the support she provided to Thomas, both in life and now in death. We challenge Thomas and his parents to think beyond themselves and recognize that Emily’s life was much bigger than her utility for them or Thomas,” the family wrote.

“Emily did not and would not choose to sacrifice her life for Thomas, and we want the Hamps to refrain from the narrative that even now Emily is still advocating for their son.”

Verdicts of not criminally responsible are rare in Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, they account for less than one per cent of criminal cases, nationwide.

