Nearby wildfire prompts Thompson to declare state of local emergency

Thompson has become the most recent city to declare a state of emergency over wildfires. Jon Hendricks reports.

A wildfire is currently burning near the largest city in northern Manitoba, as firefighters continue to deal with a busy fire season in the province.

The City of Thompson declared a local state of emergency on Monday, as a wildfire is currently burning 15 kilometres north of the city.

There are 81 active wildfires burning in Manitoba as of Monday and 235 fires this year.

Of those fires, Kristin Hayward with Manitoba Wildfire Service said that 16 are threatening or have the potential to threaten communities.

Hayward notes the fire near Thompson is 6,000 hectares in size.

“Crews are working to establish fire guards in key areas and are setting up value protection on assets, including the airport,” she said.

Despite the state of emergency and the wildfire threat, an evacuation of the community is not expected imminently.

“Based on the current conditions, the work that we’re doing, and the forecasted conditions, we don’t expect Thompson to be in immediate danger for the next couple of days at least,” Hayward said.

Lynn Lake and Leaf Rapids have both announced evacuations in recent days.

The fire near Leaf Rapids is approximately 14 kilometres from the community and is over 5,100 hectares in size.

“The fire has been less active in recent days due to precipitation in that area, but it is expected to pick back up as warmer and drier conditions return,” Hayward said.

A second fire burning near Leaf Rapids is 2,000 hectares in size and has the potential to impact the community’s hydro transmission.

Two fires are burning near Lynn Lake. One is over 80,000 hectares, and a second fire is 5,600 hectares and threatening the Manitoba Hydro transmission.

The province also confirmed seven homes were destroyed in Tataskweyak Cree Nation over the weekend.

There are 141 personnel from other jurisdictions assisting with the wildfire fight in Manitoba, Hayward said.

Christine Stevens with the Manitoba Emergency Management Organization said seven communities—Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, the Wallace Cottage Association , Marcel Colomb First Nation, Mathias Columb First Nation, Tataskweyak and parts of Nopiming—have evacuated due to wildfires.