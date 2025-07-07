Premiers Danielle Smith and Doug Ford agree to study new energy corridors, more trade

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE3. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

The premiers of Alberta and Ontario have agreed to a feasibility study of new pipelines and rail lines between provinces while increasing interprovincial trade of alcohol and vehicles.

The agreements are laid out in two memorandums of understanding that the premiers signed in Calgary.

The potential pipeline and rail line routes to be studied would connect Alberta’s oil and gas resources and critical minerals to James Bay in eastern Ontario with a commitment to use Ontario-made steel.

The memorandum for supporting new energy corridors says the study would make it easier for the private sector to get on board and lead development.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the agreements signify the two provinces’ commitment to drive investment and boost market access for their key industries.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the provinces are trying to make Canada’s economy more resilient in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

He says he hopes Ottawa will get on board by repealing a number of energy regulations including net-zero targets.