Some flights resume at Kelowna airport as wildfire stops spreading

Some flights have now resumed at Kelowna International Airport after wildfire crews working in the area had to shut down the airspace.

KELOWNA — An evacuation order has been issued for several homes at risk of a wildfire east of the airport in Kelowna, B.C.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has ordered residents out of homes at seven addresses at risk from the Whelan Creek wildfire.

The district has also issued an evacuation alert for more than 100 other addresses, meaning residents must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

The airport had shut down its operations on Sunday due to the blaze, but issued an update Monday saying it had returned to regular operations, although cautioned that passengers may experience cancellations or delays.

RCMP warned of the wildfire on Sunday afternoon, saying the blaze was affecting the area and officers were conducting "tactical evacuations" of homes.

Mounties reported that the blaze was burning uphill toward Postill Lake, located northeast of Kelowna, and toward several other nearby lakes that have cabins and campsites.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Whelan Creek wildfire was estimated as about six hectares in size and is currently being held.

It is one of about 80 blazes currently burning across B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press