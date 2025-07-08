Festival-goer says she was drugged at Quebec rodeo without her knowledge

Marie-Soleil Parent says she was drugged without her knowledge at the Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier rodeo. (Noovo Info/Courtesy photo)

Marie-Soleil Parent says she was planning to have a great time at the Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier rodeo near Quebec City, but the festivities took a dramatic turn when she says she was drugged without her knowledge.

“I looked completely lost. I was limp. Everything I said was incoherent,” Parent told Noovo Info. “I’m lucky my friends saw me. It took two of them to carry me home.”

She says she only had one drink at the rodeo.

“It’s scary. We were in a village. I can’t imagine what might happen in Saint-Tite,” said Parent, referring to the city where similar country festivals are held. “It’s not normal for young people to be drugged without their knowledge.”

When asked about the incident, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirms that it received two complaints about incidents at the rodeo, which took place from June 27 to 29.

An investigation has been launched, according to the force, and it is asking anyone who may have been drugged to contact the authorities.

“Information from a complainant can help us advance our investigation,” said Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson with the SQ.

Now in its 26th edition, the organizers of the Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier rodeo say they were shocked to hear about what happened to Parent.

Additionally, Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier Mayor Pierre Dolbec points out that the event increased its number of security guards this year.

A post-mortem of the event is expected to be conducted.