Four men charged with $100K copper wire theft in northern Ont.

Police in northern Ontario are investigating after thieves cut down 33 hydro poles by the Hound Chute Generating Station near Cobalt earlier this month.

The incident took place between May 1 and May 7 in a remote area on Silverfields Road in Coleman Township.

“The theft occurred in a remote area along the road connecting the town of Cobalt and the Hound Chute Hydro Generating Station,” the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

An investigation by the Temiskaming OPP crime unit, directed by the regional crime unit with help from the Forensic Identification Services, the north east emergency response Team and north east regional intelligence analyst led to the arrests.

Charged are a 39-year-old from Hudson Township, a 42-year-old from Thornloe, a 34-year-old from Temiskaming Shores and a 51-year-old from Casey Township.

They are charged with numerous offences, including theft over $5,000, trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and possession of stolen goods over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking.

All four men have been released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date in 2025 in Haileybury.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Reference No. E250569535.