‘Ideologically motivated violent extremism’: 4 Quebecers, including members of Canadian Armed forces, arrested

An image showing the military-style training in which four Quebecers, arrested for "ideologically motivated violent extremism," allegedly took part. (RCMP)

Four Quebecers, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were allegedly involved in activities of “ideologically motivated violent extremism” with the intention of “forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City area” have been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Three of the accused, Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, of Quebec City, Simon Angers-Audet, 24, of Neuville and Raphaël Lagacé, 25, of Quebec City, allegedly “took concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity,” the RCMP states.

The arrests follow an investigation led by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

RCMP Quebec arrests One of the Quebecers accused of "ideologically motivated violent extremism" allegedly created an Instagram account with the aim of recruiting new members to the anti-government militia. (RCMP)

The RCMP notes that the accused are each facing one charge of facilitating terrorist activity.

“The three accused were planning to create [an] anti-government militia,” the force notes. “To achieve this, they took part in military-style training, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises. They also conducted a scouting operation. A variety of firearms, some prohibited, as well as high-capacity magazines and tactical equipment, were allegedly used in these activities.”

A fourth individual, Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge, Que. was also arrested and is facing charges of possession of firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, and possession of controlled items.

The RCMP adds that additional charges related to the possession of prohibited devices, transfer of firearms and ammunition, careless storage of firearms, possession of explosives and possession of controlled items have also been laid.

Example of seized military equipment An example of seized military equipment after four Quebecers were arrested for "ideologically motivated violent extremism." (RCMP)

Searches conducted in January 2024 in the Quebec City area led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, nearly 130 magazines, four pairs of night vision goggles and military equipment.

The RCMP investigation was in collaboration with the Canadian Armed Forces, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Quebec City police (SPVQ).

The four individuals are expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on ideologically motivated violent extremism is encouraged to call the RCMP at 514-939-8300 or 1-800-771-5401, or contact the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or online.

Alternatively, people are invited to visit their local police station.