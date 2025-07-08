Irving Shipbuilding charged in employee’s death last year

Irving Shipbuilding has been charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of an employee at the company’s Halifax shipyard in 2024.

Jamie Knight, 43, died at the Barrington Street shipyard on Feb. 19, 2024, after he was struck by a piece of equipment.

The Halifax Regional Police confirmed the next day that his death was being investigated by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division — which includes Halifax police, RCMP and civilian employees.

“A review is underway of existing safe work procedures around snow removal processes, and mechanical assessment of the equipment involved,” wrote Monica MacLean, communications manager for the government of Nova Scotia, in an email to CTV News on Feb. 20, 2024.

On Monday, the company appeared in Halifax provincial court before Judge Cassie Maguire and was arraigned on five occupational health and safety charges:

one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act

three charges under Workplace Health and Safety Regulations

one charge under Occupational Safety General Regulations

The three charges under Workplace Health and Safety Regulations include:

failure to complete a risk assessment for hazards associated with snow removal as required by the Irving Shipyards Health and Safety Program

failure to complete a risk assessment for hazards associated with personnel travel to and from the area identified as “smoke hut 1”

failure to ensure a wheel loader was used in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications for the equipment, components or system

It’s also alleged the company failed to create a safe work procedure or plan for snow removal at the Halifax Shipyard and failed to designate “one or more competent persons as a signaler to direct the safe movement of a load, hoist, lift truck or powered mobile equipment.”

Irving Shipbuilding will return to court on Oct. 1 to enter a plea and election of trial by judge or jury, if the company pleads not guilty.

