Kingsclear First Nation, N.B., man faces 15 additional attempted murder charges

A Kingsclear First Nation man was arrested for allegedly shooting at New Brunswick RCMP officers. (Source: RCMP)

Keswick RCMP in New Brunswick has charged a Kingsclear First Nation man with 15 additional charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at police.

The charges come after officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Tomahawk Avenue in Kingsclear First Nation on April 15 around 12:35 p.m.

Michael Christopher Sabattis, 34, allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence with a weapon.

“The situation escalated a short time later when the man began firing dozens of gunshots at police through the windows of the residence. Police did not return fire at any point during the incident,” said the RCMP in a previous news release about the incident.

Seven RCMP vehicles were struck and sustained significant damage, police say. A member from the RCMP Emergency Response team was also struck in the head by a bullet, but did not sustain any serious injuries since he was wearing a ballistic helmet.

Crisis negotiators attempted to talk with Sabattis, but he refused to surrender. Tear gas was deployed, which police say forced the 34-year-old man and a second individual, a 50-year-old woman, out of the residence.

Both individuals were arrested.

The 50-year-old woman was later released from custody.

On April 16, Sabattis appeared in Fredericton provincial court and was charged with:

attempted murder

discharge of a firearm with intent

aggravated assault

assault

uttering threats

In Fredericton provincial court on Friday, Sabattis was charged with 15 additional counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at police.

He was remanded into custody and will reappear in court on July 25 to set dates for a preliminary trial.

