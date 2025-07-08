Legionnaires’ death reported, outbreak declared

A Legionnaires’ outbreak has been declared by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Over the past week, one death and upwards of 43 cases have been reported to the health unit.

The health unit said most of the cases live and or work in a six kilometer radius of one another in the southeast side of the city.

Legionella bacteria are naturally found in water sources such as hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems or parts of air-conditioning systems.

If the bacteria are then aerosolized or misted into the air (from wind or fans), people may inhale the bacteria and become unwell.

The health unit said most people exposed to Legionella do not become ill, though some may experience a milder illness called Pontiac Fever, which resolves itself.

People who are older, have lung problems or are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious infection.

Legionella is not transmitted from person-to-person.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’

*Symptoms typically develop two to ten days after exposure