Man charged with endangerment after dangling child from balcony: Charlottetown police

A 41-year-old man is facing assault and child endangerment charges after he allegedly dangled a child over a balcony in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown Police Services received a call around 5:15 p.m. Saturday from a concerned citizen who reported an assault at a residence on Upper Prince Street.

The caller also told police they had also seen a man dangling a child over a third-storey balcony.

Officers arrested a man at the scene and removed two children from the residence. Police say the children are both safe and receiving support through Child and Family Services.

The man is facing the following charges:

child endangerment

two counts of assault

two counts of uttering threats

disturbing the peace

He was remanded into custody and appeared in court on Monday. Police say he will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.

