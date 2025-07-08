Non-alcoholic beverages sold across Canada recalled over mould

Ceder's non-alcoholic spirits that were sold across Canada have been recalled following the presence of mould. (LCBO)

A non-alcoholic beverage sold at the LCBO has been recalled following the presence of mould.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the national recall extends to all four flavours of Ceder’s Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits.

Several lots of 500 ml bottles of the classic, crisp, wild, and rose flavours are being taken off the shelves across Canada due to the mould, although the CFIA says it is “non-harmful” and is an issue of “quality or spoilage.”

The CFIA says the bottles should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.