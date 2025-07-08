Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok planning to leave politics to spend time with family

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok speaks during a press conference regarding the launch of the Arctic Foreign Policy during an event at Global Affairs Canada headquarters, in Ottawa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

IQALUIT -- The premier of Nunavut announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election when his term as a member of the territorial assembly expires this fall.

P.J. Akeeagok said in a statement that he’s leaving politics to spend more time with his family and not for another political position.

Akeeagok has served as premier since November 2021, when he was elected for the first time to the territorial assembly.

He had previously been president of one of three regional Inuit associations in Nunavut.

Akeeagok said his decision to leave politics comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with his family.

He said among the accomplishments that stand out for him is a devolution agreement that returned control of lands and natural resources to Nunavut.

“I am deeply grateful to my fellow premiers -- and especially to my fellow Northern premiers -- whose leadership has been supportive, inspiring and grounded in shared purpose,” he said.

“I am not stepping away for another role. I am stepping away because this is the right moment to spend more time with my young family -- time that public life often demands we set aside. I remain deeply committed to public service and to the future of this territory, and I look forward to continuing that service in new and meaningful ways, wherever that path may lead.”

The election is set for Oct. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.