Percentage of Canadians who see the U.S. as a top threat triples: poll

A participant holds an "Elbows Up Canada" sign during a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

WASHINGTON — As U.S. President Donald Trump pursues his global trade war and talk of annexation, a new poll suggests the percentage of Canadians who view the United States as a top threat has tripled since 2019.

The survey by the Pew Research Center also suggests that 55 per cent of Canadians say the U.S. remains this country’s most important ally.

The centre polled people in 25 countries and the nation most commonly cited as a critical ally was the United States.

But the U.S. was also named as the top threat in eight of those countries.

Many people in Europe cited Russia as the top threat, and those in the Asia-Pacific region commonly pointed to China.

Pew surveyed 28,333 adults outside the United States from Jan. 8 to April 26 by phone, online and in person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press