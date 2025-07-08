RCMP investigating planes crashing near Steinbach

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after two planes crashed near Steinbach, Man., Tuesday morning.
RCMP said in an email to CTV News that two planes collided. Officers are currently on scene.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after two planes crashed near Steinbach, Man., Tuesday morning.
RCMP said in an email to CTV News that two planes collided. Officers are currently on scene.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.