Repairs for Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s gondola delayed

A gondola cabin is seen crashed to the ground at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on March 10, 2025. (Source: Trevor Lowthers/Facebook)

Repair work for a gondola at a B.C. mountain resort that collapsed earlier this year will take a bit longer than anticipated, officials say.

The gondola has been closed since the incident and the resort said it is taking steps to replace all cabin hanger arms with newly manufactured parts.

Unfortunately, due to supply chain delays, those parts are expected to ship sometime in the first week of August.

At about 9:20 am. on March 10, a cabin from the gondola at Golden, B.C.’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort was leaving the station when it fell from its lift line.

It fell about one metre to the ground.

Emergency crews responded immediately, the resort said, and eight passengers were rescued from the fallen cabin.

No one was seriously hurt.