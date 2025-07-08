Three people arrested, one still wanted, for abduction and death of Cambridge man

A man from Cambridge, Ont. has died in a crash after police said he was abducted. CTV’s Hannah Schmidt has more on the ongoing investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police have made three arrests and are trying to track down another suspect wanted for the kidnapping and death of a Cambridge man.

On May 14, first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Hanlon Parkway, north of Stone Road, around 6 p.m.

A 40-year-old man from Cambridge was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Police then learned, earlier that day, the man had been assaulted and forcibly taken from a home on Fife Road by five suspects, who fled the scene in two vehicles.

guelph fife road apartment Apartments on Fife Road in Guelph on May 20, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

“Investigators believe, while traveling southbound on the Hanlon Parkway, the victim was outside the first vehicle, a Toyota Venza SUV, when he was struck by the second vehicle, a Dodge RAM pickup truck, that was following closely behind,” an OPP media release said.

cambridge man 40-years-old death abduction May 2025 pick up truck Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a white pick up truck in connection to the abduction and death of a 40-year-old man from Cambridge. (Courtesy: OPP)

Following the collision, police shared photos of those vehicles and their licence plates.

opp pick up truck death and abduction cambridge man 40 Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a white pick up truck in connection to the abduction and death of a 40-year-old man from Cambridge. May 2025. (Courtesy: OPP)

Investigators have never identified the victim.

On Tuesday, OPP shared an update on their investigation.

They said three arrests had been made in the case.

Jacob Schafer, a 20-year-old from Guelph, was taken into police custody on June 29.

Griffin Kerfoot, a 19-year-old from Elora, and an unnamed 16-year-old from Guelph were both arrested on July 2.

All three were charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

An arrest warrant was also issued for Ian Brown, a 51-year-old man from Guelph, on charges of kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

He was last seen in downtown Guelph.

Ian Brown Guelph Cambridge abduction Fife road wanted OPP Ian Brown, a 51-year-old man from Guelph, in undated photos. (Source: Wellington County OPP)

OPP shared a photo of Brown on Tuesday and warned that anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police immediately and not approach him.

No details were shared about the fifth suspect.

OPP said their Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident, with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, along with the support of Guelph Police.

Tips can be made to Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.