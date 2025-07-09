Calgary police issue warrant for woman wanted for sexual assault, interference

Warrants are out for a woman alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor. Police say it happened in the middle of the day on June 1, near an LRT station.

Calgary police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman alleged to have sexually assaulted a teenage boy.

Police say the assault happened near the Somerset-Bridlewood CTrain Station at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

It’s believed the accused approached the victim, a 13-year-old boy, as he stood on a sidewalk near the CTrain platform.

“The woman engaged the boy in conversation and made comments of a sexual nature,” police said in a Tuesday news release. “She then proceeded to touch him in a sexual manner.”

The teenage victim sought help from a nearby adult, and the accused fled.

Regina Carla Fitzgerald, 49, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under the age of 16.

Police say attempts to locate her have proven unsuccessful so far.

She is described as 5’2” tall (157 centimetres) and 120 pounds (54 kilograms) with a slim build, short blond hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen carrying a multi-coloured shoulder bag and wearing a red dress, a black cardigan and brown sandals.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.