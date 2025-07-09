Group files injunction to stop the fluoridation of Calgary’s drinking water

A private interest group says fluoride in Calgary's drinking water is harmful to young children and needs to be stopped. (File)

A local group is trying to put a stop to fluoridation and has filed an injunction at the Alberta Court of King’s Bench.

Safe Water Calgary believes fluoridation is a public health threat to Calgarians and says the risk of damage is not worth the dental benefit.

“It’s not safe, it’s not effective and we have good science to prove that,” said Dr. Robert Dickson, founder of Safe Water Calgary.

Adding fluoride to Calgary’s drinking water has been a long contentious issue.

Calgarians most recently had their say in 2021 during a plebiscite, with 62 per cent voting in favour of reintroducing fluoride back into the water system.

Since then, the city has spent more than $28 million to upgrade both water treatments plants to be able to add in the fluoride.

Many dentists and dental organizations say research and data proves the benefits of fluoridated water.

However, Safe Water Calgary argues fluoride contains toxic substances and puts young children at risk.

“205,000 people back in 2021 are now dictating policy for 1.6 million people who didn’t vote for it back then,” said Dickson.

The group is calling for a pause on fluoridation until an expert panel can look into it and all sides can agree on how the city should move forward.

The injunction will be heard in court Wednesday at noon with a rally held outside the building at the same time.

(With files from Mason DePatie)