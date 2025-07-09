Health Canada issues warning about unauthorized sexual enhancement products

Health Canada's offices at Tunney's Pasture, in Ottawa is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Health Canada issued a warning Wednesday about unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener, Toronto and Etobicoke.

The agency said the products, which go by a variety of different names, were found to contain sildenafil or tadalafil. Both are erectile dysfunction drugs that require a prescription from a doctor.

Health Canada said the products were not approved by the agency, meaning they have not been “assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.” They could contain ingredients not listed on the label, and possibly at doses that exceed the maximum amount recommended.

Anyone who used the drugs is advised to contact their health care provider if they have any concerns.

A list of the products, and the locations where they were sold, can be found on Health Canada’s website.