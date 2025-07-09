Impala plans to close Ontario palladium mine due to low prices

The logo of Impala Canada is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Impala Canada (Mandatory Credit)

THUNDER BAY — Impala Platinum Holding Ltd. plans to end production at its Lac des Iles mine in northwestern Ontario at the end of May next year due to low palladium prices.

The South African company currently employs about 750 people at the mine north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The operation includes underground and surface mining operations and a concentrator.

Impala Canada says due to a prolonged period of low palladium prices the business is not generating the cash flow required to sustain the operation.

In a message to employees last week, Impala Canada chief executive Tim Hill said there is still plenty of work to be done in the operation and responsible closure of the mine.

He thanked workers for their commitment and safety performance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.