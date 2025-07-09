Longueuil police seek additional victims after arrests in sexual exploitation case

Longueuil police are asking the public for help after arresting Jeffrey Beauchemin, 21, left, and Mathieu Desrosiers, 21, right, in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested two men Tuesday in connection with cases of sexual exploitation and drug trafficking.

Police say Jeffrey Beauchemin, 21, and Mathieu Desrosiers, 21, could also face charges related to extortion and sexual assault against adult women.

The arrests follow multiple reports of sexual exploitation—including pimping, material benefit, and advertising—that allegedly took place over the past four years in Longueuil and Quebec City.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims in Quebec.

According to the SPAL, the men used social media to contact and lure victims, often using fake names.

A search was also carried out at an address in Longueuil related to the investigation.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is urged to contact police at 450-463-7192.