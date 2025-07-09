‘Minister?’: Contestants stumped by ‘Jeopardy!’ clue referencing B.C., Manitoba mayors

A clue is seen in a screenshot from the July 8, 2025 episode of "Jeopardy!" (NBC)

A clue referencing two Canadian mayors left all three “Jeopardy!” contestants stumped during Tuesday’s episode.

The clue came up during the first round, under the “That’s Honorific!” category.

“In Canada, his or her worship is for people with this government job, like Scott Gillingham of Winnipeg and Surrey, B.C.’s Brenda Locke,” read host Ken Jennings.

Contestant Scott Riccardi – now on a three-game streak after winning Tuesday’s episode – rang in first, answering incorrectly, “What is MP?”

Dan Puma guessed next, answering “What is minister?”

“No, that’s not right either,” Jennings replied. “Those are the respective mayors of Winnipeg and Surrey.”

🎥 It’s not every day that you see your name on #Jeopardy!



I never would’ve imagined I would be featured in a clue. Pretty cool! @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Vqg4IyznMf — Office of the Mayor (@SurreyMayor) July 9, 2025

According to the Canadian government’s website on honorific titles, mayors are the only elected officials referred to as “your worship” – and only outside Quebec, which does not use the French equivalent.

The site also notes that “some municipalities might choose to omit the title.”

Locke shared a clip of Tuesday’s episode on social media, calling the shout out “pretty cool!”

“I never would’ve imagined I would be featured in a clue,” she wrote.