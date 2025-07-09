Quebec man charged by Indiana police with defrauding American seniors

Jia Hua Liu, 36, was arrested by the Charlestown Police Department faces allegations of fraud targeting seniors in the U.S. (Source: Charlestown Police Department)

Police in Indiana have arrested a Quebec man and accused him of defrauding several seniors of more than $309,000 in a “widespread” scam across multiple states.

The Charlestown Police Department said Monday that officers arrested Jia Hua Liu, 36, who entered the United States in April. He was arrested on July 2 without incident at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, “preparing to catch a departing flight,” police said.

Searches of his vehicle and luggage turned up a “large amount of cash.” Police released a photo of the money that was seized, showing several $100 bills laid out on a table.

READ MORE: Alleged ringleader of massive grandparents scam operation in Montreal arrested by RCMP

According to police, authorities opened an investigation on May 5 after a senior in Charlestown, IN was tricked into withdrawing $27,000 from his retirement account and handing it over to a man who came to his home. The suspect then took the money and left.

“As the investigation unfolded, detectives discovered that Liu was connected to similar fraud cases in Indiana, Ohio, New Mexico, and Tennessee,” police said.

Investigators identified three more senior victims in Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan who were nearly victimized after concerned family members intervened “just in time” and prevented $70,000 in potential losses.

Liu is facing multiple charges: theft over $50,000, theft, fraud, criminal organization activity, and money laundering. Police told CTV News that he remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond.

“This arrest is the result of tireless work by our detectives and strong cooperation between agencies,” said police chief Eric Kruse. “We’re committed to protecting our elderly community members and bringing those who prey on them to justice.”

A news release from the police notes that Liu is presumed innocent until convicted.