‘Serious health risks’: Health Canada warns against ‘unauthorized’ mood supplements

Health Canada is warning consumers about the “serious health risks” potentially posed by some kinds of hormonal supplements for mood and stress.

Published Tuesday, the advisory identifies the supplement "Natrol DHEA Mood & Stress," sold online and at two Alberta retail stores, as an “unauthorized product.”

“Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a controlled substance that may pose serious health risks,” the notice reads. “Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.”

The department notes that DHEA can cause abnormally high levels of male and female hormones in the body and increased risk of fertility issues, acne and abnormal hair growth, as well as the risk of life-threatening conditions such as prostate and breast cancer.

People with prior issues affecting their heart’s rhythm, blood clotting and liver function should especially avoid DHEA, as well as those who are currently pregnant or breastfeeding, Health Canada says. DHEA may also interact with certain psychiatric medications, intensify some mental health conditions and increase the risk of mania among people with mood disorders.

According to Health Canada, the retailer, Retail Revolt, has halted sales and surrendered its inventory of the supplements, what the agency calls an “illegal product.”

What to do with unauthorized products

Health Canada is directing those who have purchased the supplements not to use them, and to consult a health-care provider with any concerns about previous use. Any side effects should be reported promptly to the department .

As well, consumers in possession of the supplements should return the product to their pharmacy for safe disposal, and beware of purchasing unauthorized health products.

“Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada,” the notice warns. “Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database."