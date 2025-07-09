Signs up, events on: Calgary mayoral hopefuls look to win October votes during Stampede week

The Stampede can also double up as a political rodeo as city hall candidates want to connect with potential voters. The signs and billboards are going up...

The Calgary Stampede and politics may be as common as a corn dog on the midway, but one political candidate’s tactic is catching eyes, with months before voting day.

The Calgary Party has taped up thousands of pink posters to light posts throughout the city.

There are also several digital billboards for first-time politician Brian Thiessen.

“People are finally turning their attention to the municipal election. They get through Stampede, they realize there’s something coming up. I think it’s good to put ourselves on their radar to get people thinking about the issues,” said Thiessen.

Thiessen’s team says the signs will come down at the end of Stampede.

The City of Calgary says the signs are compliant with bylaws.

Posters are temporarily allowed on light poles, with conditions.

“Under Calgary’s Temporary Signs Bylaw, posters are permitted on unpainted street poles if they meet the provisions … including being attached with clear adhesive tape as per 5(2)(b),” said a spokesperson via email.

The rules regarding election signs are further relaxed during the election period, up to one day after election day.

Stampede events and candidates

While other candidates are offering signs on private property, the numerous Stampede events allow them to connect with potential voters.

Jeromy Farkas ran for mayor in 2021, and he’s now running again as an independent.

“The Stampede every year is a politician petting zoo, but also a lot of business gets done. You get a lot of opportunity to be able to meet folks that you otherwise wouldn’t,” said Farkas.

For Jeff Davison, running for mayor is not his first rodeo either, having also run for the city’s top job four years ago.

“People tell me Calgary needs a change. I think there’s a lot of change coming. People are quite upset with the last three and a half years, so we hope to be that positive change,” said Davison, from the south entry gates to the grounds.

Sonya Sharp is a sitting councillor vying for the mayor’s chair and is actively campaigning at Stampede breakfasts.

She spoke with potential voters at CF Market Mall’s annual Stampede breakfast.

“Everyone’s kind of happy you’re not interrupting a dinner or late night and you’re out having that conversation, the same conversation you would probably have on someone’s doorstep,” said Sharp.

Some political watchers say voters could get fatigued by electioneering, with less than 100 days to go.

“Most Calgarians, most Albertans, aren’t going to pay attention to the municipal election until we get much, much closer to that date,” said Lori Williams, political science professor at Mount Royal University.

“The summer season is just one of those seasons where there isn’t a lot of attention paid to politics. People have come to expect not to be confronted with much in the way of political news and information.”

Jyoti Gondek, sitting mayor and candidate for re-election, was not available ahead of our deadline.

The civic election is on Oct. 20.