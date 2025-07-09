‘These people are my family’: University of Manitoba graduates reunite for their 80th birthdays

A group of University of Manitoba graduates from 1963 are reuniting in Winnipeg to celebrate their 80th birthdays.

A group of friends that first met over 60 years ago at the University of Manitoba are back in Winnipeg to reunite and retrace their old stomping grounds.

The group of nine women came to the university in 1963 as students from farms in southern and northern Manitoba, taking up residence on campus.

Though members of the group now reside across Canada and in the U.S., they have stayed in touch through holiday parties, backyard picnics, and monthly videoconference calls during the pandemic.

“We’ve kept in contact for years and years,” said Allison Weagle, adding that the group last reunited nearly a decade ago to celebrate 50 years since graduation.

“We still can tell terrible stories, and we can still laugh and we can still have a good time.”

This time, the group has reunited as they are all turning 80 years old this year.

Peggy Barker Peggy Barker said the group of friends from university are akin to family. Uploaded July 8, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

“It’s just so wonderful being able to talk to people that … you have known forever and they know what you’re talking about. You don’t have to explain the background,” said Peggy Barker, who is the only member living in Winnipeg.

“These people are my family,” she said.

Weagle said the group resided in Taché Hall on campus before moving into Mary Speechly Hall, “the big new residence” that was completed in 1964.

Barker recalled a “gathering space” in room 731 in Mary Speechly Hall where they would meet on Saturday nights.

The group is in Winnipeg for “two nights of fun,” which includes going to the Manitoba Museum, The Forks and Rainbow Stage.

“We’re just trying to have a Manitoba experience,” said Barker.