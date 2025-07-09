Police are searching for a suspect after three people were stabbed at the Calgary Stampede Midway. CTV's Mason DePatie reports.

Police are searching for suspects after multiple people were stabbed in what officials said was a targeted attack at the Calgary Stampede.

At about 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Euroslide, one of the rides on the Stampede Midway.

An injured man was found at the scene and was taken to hospital in life-threatening, but stable, condition.

A short time later, police responded to two additional reports of people in medical distress.

The first was a youth, found near 17 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E., and a man, found near Erlton Street and 27 Avenue S.W.

Police have since determined that both of those individuals were victims of the same attack on the Midway.

Both victims were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Officials are asking the public to come forward with information about the attack, as it’s believed there were several witnesses to the stabbing and some may have recorded it on their cellphones.

Three stabbed in targeted attack on Calgary Stampede Midway

Further information will be shared as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods: