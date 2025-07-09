‘We don’t know the source’: MLHU investigating Legionnaires’ outbreak

Middlesex London Health Unit declares an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease with one fatality. CTV’s Lauren Stallone has the details.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says it doesn’t know the source of a Legionnaires’ outbreak in the city.

A spokesperson for the health unit told CTV News, “Legionella transmits from water that has been aerosolized into the air. It can then be carried significant distance by the wind. Currently, our cases are spread out over a 6 kilometer radius. For a legionella outbreak, this is still considered to be clustered, even though it is a large area.”

When it comes to public risk, the health unit said, “The overall risk of Legionnaire’s disease for the public is low. Most people who are exposed to legionella bacteria will not become infected or develop symptoms. Risk factors for Legionnaire’s disease including being elderly, immunocompromised or having underlying lung conditions.”

The health unit is also asking healthcare providers to consider legionellosis when investigating lower respiratory tract symptoms.

“So far this year in 2025 we have had 43 cases of Legionella confirmed and unfortunately we have had one person die,” said Joanne Kearon, a medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

How does it present?

High fever

Chills

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

Some people may also suffer from muscle aches and headaches, and the symptoms usually begin two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.