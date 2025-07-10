Alberta education minister to give update on new rules for school library books

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, stands with new Minister of Education and Childcare, Demetrios Nicolaides, following a swearing in ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 16, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Alberta’s education minister is set to provide an update today on the development of new provincial rules for school library books.

Demetrios Nicolaides announced in May that Alberta would be setting new standards for the books.

He said the review came after his ministry became aware of four coming-of-age graphic novels in school libraries in Edmonton and Calgary.

Nicolaides said each of the books contained inappropriate content, including graphic sexual material as well as depictions of molestation, drug and alcohol use.

A government survey on the topic launched after Nicolaides’ announcement found that the majority of respondents across demographics didn’t support the government setting new standards for library books.

Critics have said the government seems more concerned about engaging in culture-war politics than student well-being, noting that each of the books Nicolaides said he was looking to take off shelves dealt with LGBTQ+ subject matter.

