Aquaculture waste along Newfoundland coast is not harming fish: federal government

Broken and partially sunken sea cages in Roti Bay, N.L., on June 23, 2025.

ST. JOHN’S — The federal Fisheries Department says it found no evidence that fish-farming waste along Newfoundland’s south coast was harming fish or their habitat.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it reviewed reports that companies were allegedly dumping marine debris in the region.

A department spokesperson says officials determined there was no disruption or destruction of habitat, nor were fish dying because of the debris.

In an email, the spokesperson says the department takes seriously any complaints of potential risks to fish and their habitat.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation published a report earlier this week saying satellite images suggest aquaculture companies are disposing plastic waste in six sites along Newfoundland’s southern coast.

The provincial aquaculture industry association says companies are allowed to store unused equipment in leased marine areas.

