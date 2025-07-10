Who is most likely to feel pride for the military and fight for the country? Here’s what a survey found

Fewer Canadians feel proud of the military despite a surge in patriotism this year following tensions with the Trump administration over tariffs and annexation threats, a new survey has found.

“While pride in Canada has risen in the wake of the existential threats to the country uttered by U.S. President Donald Trump, it trails highs seen four decades earlier, when there was also more willingness from Canadians to fight for their country,” the non-profit Angus Reid Institute reported in its survey released Thursday.

Fifty-two per cent of respondents in the June survey said they feel proud when they think about Canada’s Armed Forces compared to 79 per cent in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people surveyed who said they do not feel proud when they think about Canada’s Armed Forces rose to 31 per cent from 12 per cent six years ago.

The survey also found that those aged 18 to 34 are less likely, at 43 per cent, to say they foresee an armed conflict that would compel them to volunteer for military service in a combat role. Meanwhile, the respondents most willing to enlist are older than age 54 at 55 per cent.

Those who voted Conservative in the April federal election are more likely than other voters to say they would volunteer for a combat role at 59 per cent. Respondents who supported the Liberals are divided, with 41 per cent saying they would not volunteer compared to 47 per cent who said they would.

Methodology

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 20 to 23, 2025, among a randomized sample of 1,619 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to region, gender, age, household income, and education, based on the Canadian census. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.