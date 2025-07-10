Elections commissioner fines Conservative agent four times

Voters arrive at a polling station on Election Day in Halifax on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

OTTAWA — The elections commissioner has levied four fines totalling $4,500 against an accountant relating to his work as an agent for the Conservative party.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections says it doubled or tripled the fines issued to William Healy because he demonstrated intent or negligence.

Two of the fines relate to Healy’s work as the official agent for Jay Shin, the Conservative candidate in Burnaby South in the 2019 election.

Healy was fined for failing to pay a claim and failing to provide an updated statement of claims, in relation to 12 unpaid claims totalling $9,080.

The commissioner says Healy has a history of non-compliance for similar violations.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the Conservative party and the riding associations for comment but has not heard back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press