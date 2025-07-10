Former justice minister David Lametti confirms start date as adviser to PM Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Former Liberal justice minister David Lametti starts his new job in Mark Carney’s Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Lametti posted on LinkedIn to confirm his start date as Carney’s principal secretary, a top political aide position.

Carney’s new chief of staff, former UN ambassador Marc-André Blanchard, started in his role at the beginning of the week.

Lametti, Blanchard and Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia are the key hires in Carney’s inner circle.

Sabia is a former deputy minister of finance and was president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec before he was tapped to take over as the head of the civil service.

He sent a letter to the public service on Monday, warning that some internal government processes have become too complicated and telling public servants they must focus on the government’s priorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.