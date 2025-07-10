Shooting targets restaurant owned by Indian comedian in Surrey, B.C.

A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into a restaurant in the city’s Newton neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

The Surrey Police Service says staff were still inside the business when the gunshots rang out in the 8400 block of 120 Street at approximately 1:50 a.m., however no injuries were reported.

Investigators have confirmed the gunfire targeted a restaurant owned by Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma. Kap’s Café recently opened at 8496 120 Street.

News outlets in India are reporting that a Khalistani separatist leader has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

An eight-second video posted to social media shows 10 gunshots being fired from a handgun towards the business.

The video, apparently filmed from the shooter’s perspective inside a vehicle, has not been verified by police.

World Famous comedian Kapil Sharma's newly inaugurated restaurant KAP'S CAFE shot at in Surrey, BC, Canada last night.

Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI operative, NIA's (INDIA ) most wanted terrorist has claimed this shoot out citing some remarks by Kapil@SurreyPolice pic.twitter.com/p51zlxXbOf — Ritesh Lakhi CA (@RiteshLakhiCA) July 10, 2025

The investigation is still in its early stages and “connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined,” the Surrey police said in a statement.

“There is currently no suspect information available to share.”

The incident is reminiscent of an attack last September that targeted the Vancouver Island home of Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon.

Videos of that attack, including one filmed from the shooter’s perspective, showed more than a dozen gunshots fired into the singer’s Colwood home in the middle of the night.

One suspect in the Colwood attack was later arrested while another was believed to have fled Canada immediately following the shooting, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Surrey police non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.